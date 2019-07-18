CLOSE
Wu Wear & Clarks Originals Partner For Wallabee Capsule Collection [Photos]

Clan in the front.

Wu Wear x Clarks Originals Wallabee Capsule Collection

The shoe that Wu-Tang made famous has partnered with the Clan again. Clarks has curated some new feet pieces inspired by the Purple Tape.

 

As spotted on Hype Beast Clarks Originals has unveiled a new capsule in collaboration with Wu Wear. The collection features three new renditions of their classic desert boot in a low top silhouette. Each release was designed as an ode to some of the most classic Wu songs during their golden years.

Wu Wear x Clarks Originals Wallabee Capsule Collection

“Ice Cream” and “Glaciers of Ice” are equally represented via swirl details all throughout the shoe. Additionally the colorways are also a nod to the classic tracks. Both the “Navy” and “Maple” selections sit on the signature Clarks Originals crepe sole. The “Brown” features a cinnamon version of the sole. Using premium suede all three stick to the comfortable lace-up style.

Wu Wear x Clarks Originals Wallabee Capsule Collection

This Wu Wear x Clarks Originals capsule will be available starting June 20 at Clarks and select retail locations.

