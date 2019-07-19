Detroit Welcomes The Morning Hustle and Brings The Heat!

It’s officially been a week of The Morning Hustle in The D! We have expanded our DC, Maryland and Virginia Hustle Family with the addition of Detroit! We are bringing two different cultures together but one thing that both areas definitely have in common right now is this crazy heatwave! Temperatures are in the 100s and don’t plan on cooling down anytime soon.

Angie Ange and Lore’l remind everyone to check on our elderly, youth and the homeless. They need special care in the hot, hot heat! Keep yourself, loved ones and pets hydrated and in the shade! Have a good time this weekend in the DMV and the D but be safe!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: