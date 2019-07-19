Eddie Murphy is still the funniest person in the world. On this season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld hangs out with the true king of comedy, Eddie Murphy. When I tell you Eddie was dropping gems about all the people he happened to cross paths with during his life. People like Bill Cosby, Barack Obama, Prince and more. One thing he said stuck with me and that was his story of hanging out with Sammy Davis Jr. He starts out by saying Sammy’s mother was from doing cocaine. “Sammy was like this with that Cocaine mouth” then drops the bomb of all bombs. Saying, “Sammy told me he worshipped the devil. We were in Dan Tanners and Sammy was like ‘You know Satan is as powerful as God.’ Then he saw my reaction to it so he sort of lightened up on it.”

The way Eddie tells it, it comes off as a joke, but when I decided to google, Sammy Davis Jr + Devil, I was shocked to see a lot of stuff pop up. According to 2016 article from the San Fran Gate, “Sammy Davis Jr. was introduced to the Church of Satan at an orgy party, which he later described as “dungeons and dragons and debauchery.” The Rat Pack member would also go on to try to bring the devil to the small screen in a tv pilot called “Poor Devil”

I also found out that the Church of Satan awarded Sammy Davis the title of Warlock II, which may be akin to Angel Second Class.

According to a 2008 article on VICE, they say Sammy regularly took part in satanic orgies were all attendees were wearing hoods. There was a naked woman chained spread-eagle on a red-velvet-covered alter in the center of the coven. Davis is quoted as saying “That chick was happy,” he wrote, “and wasn’t really going to get anything sharper than a dildo stuck in her.”

It was a very well documented bit of information about Sammy. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee premieres July 19th on Netflix.

Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil was originally published on globalgrind.com

