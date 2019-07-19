[Quick Buzz] DC Heat Advisory; List of Cooling Centers

Extreme temperatures push across the D.C. area. Mayor Muriel Bowser, released a statement through DC Homeland Security saying, “Due to the heat, @MayorBowser announced that select outdoor pools & splash parks will remain open until 9pm through Sunday, July 21. Mayor Bowser also announced low-barrier shelters will be open 24hrs through 7/21. # StayCoolDC“.

DPR Pools

Ward 1:

Banneker (2500 Georgia Avenue, NW)

Ward 2:

Francis (2435 N Street, NW)

Jelleff (3265 S Street, NW)

Ward 3:

Friendship Recreation “Turtle Park” Center Splash Park (4500 Van Ness Street, NW)

Ward 4:

Upshur (4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW)

Ward 5:

Harry Thomas (1743 Lincoln Road, NE)

Langdon Park (2860 Mills Avenue, NE)

Ward 6:

Rosedale (1701 Gales Street, NE)

Ward 7:

Kenilworth (4321 Ord Street, NE)

Ward 8:

Fort Stanton (1800 Erie Street, SE)

Oxon Run (501 Mississippi Avenue, SE)

Residents searching for their closest cooling can find it using D.C.’s interactive map.

If someone wants to request a ride to a cooling center for a resident experiencing homelessness, they can contact the hypothermia hotline at 202-399-7093.

Low-Barrier Shelters

Low-Barrier Shelters are open 24 hours through Sunday. Below is a list of shelter locations for men and women:

Men

801 East Shelter at 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Adams Place Men’s Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Women

Harriet Tubman, DC General Building at 27 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women at 810 5th Street, NW

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

The Adams Place Day Center also serves as a Cooling Facility for individuals experiencing homelessness. The Adams Place Day Center is accessible from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, Monday-Friday, and is located at 2210 Adams Place, NE #1 (entrance in rear of the building).

Families seeking emergency shelter can call 311 at any time day or night. When the DC Government is open, families may also visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Monday – Thursday, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

