MC Lyte & Malinda Williams Talk New Film, Loved To Death + More!

If you’re a loyal TV One viewer or a drama series lover then the new film, Loved To Death is perfect for you!

This film takes you on a journey of love and hurt and digs deep into domestic violence. Being a part of this film touched MC Lyte personally because she had a cousin commit suicide due to the abuse they were going through. She hopes that this film will make someone look into their own reality or someone close to thems reality, and make the decision to get out before it’s too late.

Malinda and MC Lyte also chat with Angie Ange and Lore’l about staying young, traveling the world and what’s ahead for them. [Listen to Full Interview]

Make sure you are tuned in Sunday, July 21 at 8pm for the premiere of Loved To Death on TV One!

