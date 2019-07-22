Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob

TMZ is reporting that Future’s bodyguard was knocked out during a racially motivated attack.
The altercation occurred in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport.
A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Future was walking through the terminal when he was approached by 10 guys asking for a photo. Future declined, due to being tired and just getting off a flight, when the mob exploded and began yelling racial slurs. Future’s bodyguard stepped in trying to protect the rapper.
Sources reveal that the bodyguard held his own before a person snuck up behind him and sucker-punched him with a rock.
Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down
