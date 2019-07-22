CLOSE
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob

Official Big Game Grand Finale Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

TMZ is reporting that Future’s bodyguard was knocked out during a racially motivated attack.

The altercation occurred in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport.

A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Future was walking through the terminal when he was approached by 10 guys asking for a photo. Future declined, due to being tired and just getting off a flight, when the mob exploded and began yelling racial slurs. Future’s bodyguard stepped in trying to protect the rapper.

Sources reveal that the bodyguard held his own before a person snuck up behind him and sucker-punched him with a rock.

Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

