The NBA 2K20 Twitter page has officially released the soundtrack for the 21st installment of the 2K series, and it’s available to be listened to on all streaming platforms.

Some of the more notable artists include Raptors’ superfan and Global Ambassador Drake along with Post Malone, J. Cole and Lil Wayne.

The musical selections on this year’s score include XXXTentacion’s “Whoa (Mind in Awe),” Gunna’s “Big Shot,” Post Malone’s “Wow (Remix)” featuring Roddy Ricch and Tyga, Offset’s “How Did I Get Here,” featuring J. Cole, Meek Mill’s “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Anuel AA, Nipsey Hussle‘s “Grinding All My Life,” NLE Choppa’s “I Don’t Need No Help,” and many more. In total, the soundtrack contains 46 songs.

The NBA 2K page also announced that it will be hosting a contest to make things more interactive with fans and players. In collaboration with UnitedMasters, they’re giving unsigned artists a chance to submit some music and the best will make it into the final game.

Want a chance to be featured on the #NBA2K20 Soundtrack? We’re collaborating with @UnitedMasters so you can send us your beats for a chance to make it on the soundtrack 🔥 Competition starts Aug 1st ➡ https://t.co/DOtYjW4e95 pic.twitter.com/XDbOCZYNGt — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2019

2K also released ratings of the top 20 players and rookies ratings last week. The top-rated player in 2K20 is LeBron James (of course). He comes in rated a 97 overall, tied with newly minted champion and Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard.

The game will hit shelves on September 6, and is currently available for pre-order. Stream the entire soundtrack below.

NBA 2K20 Soundtrack Includes Drake J. Cole, & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

