Little Bacon Bear x Trouble Exclusive [Video]

Following a long stretch in prison, Atlanta’s own Trouble re-emerged with a collaborative project with super-producer Mike Will Made It entitled ‘Edgewood’ boasting features with Offset, The Weeknd and Drake

Now that the dust has settled, Trouble is preparing for new music, exploring a new sound with the first single “She’s a Winner” ft. City Girls. Finally got the chance to sit with Trouble to talk morning motivation techniques, cereal, love, and everything in between.

