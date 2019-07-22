Players are currently issuing plenty of fades in Mortal Kombat 11 since its April 23 release and are eagerly awaiting the first batch of DLC characters. Today (July 22) NetherRealm announced it will be dropping a Sub-Zero skin inspired by international DJ Dimitri Vegas.

The free skin will be available to Mortal Kombat 11 owners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch beginning August 22. Not only will Vegas’s likeness be used, but he will be lending his voice to the fighting game as well. This will mark the second time the DJ has worked with Mortal Kombat. He remixed the iconic Mortal Kombat theme from the 1995 film that was showcased in the launch trailer.

He linked up with the Mortal Kombat 11 team for an original track used in the games first gameplay reveal trailer unveiled back in January.

Vegas’ free skin is one of the many updates that have arrived since the game’s release. MK11’s “Kombat League” kicked off June 18 allowing players to compete with each other for seasonal in-game rewards. Players who purchased the game’s first Kombat Pack also gained early access to Shang Tsung who is now available to everyone. Mortal Kombat 3 vets Nightwolf and Sindel plus iconic comic book character Spawn are also on the way. Two other yet to be revealed characters will be announced at a later date.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon gave fans a glimpse of Nightwolf’s MK11 design. IGN caught up with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about the anti-hero joining the fighting game franchise.

We know you guys have been dying to get a glimpse at Nightwolf for Mortal Kombat 11. So here's that glimpse…. pic.twitter.com/hi5BrvlO22 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 19, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now, keep it locked here at Hip-Hop Wired for all news regarding upcoming DLC.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Teams Up With International DJ Dimitri Vegas For FREE Sub-Zero Themed Skin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: