Cardi B Posts & Deletes Alarming ‘Wish I Was Dead’ Tweet, Fans Send Her Positivity

Earlier this week, fans of Cardi B were worried about the rapper after she tweeted “wish I was dead” seemingly out of nowhere. The tweet was temporary but concern lingered for hours from folks who flooded her with affirmations. Fans used the hashtag #WeLoveYouCardi to send her words of encouragement.

EVERYONE USE #WeLoveYouCardi 💕 Let’s show @iamcardib our support and make this TREND! pic.twitter.com/1Q8voRGUaq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) July 21, 2019

Cardi’s posted and deleted tweet was a completely different mood from the tweets right before it. She had just posted that she was “so blessed”.

I’m so blessed🙏🏼 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 20, 2019

After all of the fan support came gushing in, Cardi let off a simple “thank you” under an Instagram post of herself and Offset kissing while holding baby Kulture. To follow up, Cardi posted up a meme this morning, seemingly poking fun at herself.

“My attitude is somewhere between ‘take me to the king’ and ‘knuck if you buck.’”

So far, Belcalis hasn’t addressed what inspired her alarming Twitter post. Hopefully, she’s feeling better!

See some of the positive tweets that Cardi fans were flooding her with below…

#WeLoveYouCardi.I see how you've made a distinguished career even though people looked down upon you at first.This just keeps me inspired and helps me convert the negatives minds about me from people to positives; And just like you, I benefit.I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/iATW9wc86N — Brandel Russells (@BrandelRussells) July 22, 2019

Cardi is an incredibly talented woman who deserves the best in the world.

JLo and the JLovers love you Cardi ❤️#WeLoveYouCardi pic.twitter.com/la7iC72m6n — Jennifer Lopez Charts (@JLoCharts) July 21, 2019

