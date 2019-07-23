Trouble Explains How The #SheAWinner Challenge Started & The Loss Of BankRoll Fresh To Atlanta

Straight from ATL, Trouble sits down with DJ AyeBoogie for a BoomPhilly.com exclusive, where they discuss an array of topics ranging from the Atlanta music scene, his friendship with Dave East, acting, and the loss of BankRoll Fresh.

Trouble explains how the #SheAWinner challenge originated from his new hit with City Girls, and how he feels he is one of the true artists that represents the real Atlanta. As the interview concludes, Trouble talks about how he felt “the golden child” was taken after the death of BankRoll, and how he is still working towards the dreams they had together.

