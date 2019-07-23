It seems like just yesterday Kid Cudi was going through the motions in rehab battling both depression and Drake. But ever since getting out the center the rapper/actor has been making the most of his life landing his own sneaker line, exclusive hat with New Era, and of course dropping new music.

Now it seems like the Cleveland rapper is prepping up a brand new project.

Taking to Twitter to respond to an article from The Hollywood Reporter which mentions his upcoming animated music series for Netflix that’s he’s working on with Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, Cudi let the cat out the bag by stating “I’m just gettin started!! “Entergalactic” coming next year!!”

Im just gettin started!! "Entergalactic" coming next year!! https://t.co/FYi2r8Xm28 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 22, 2019

If “Entergalactic” sounds familiar to you it’s probably because it’s the title of a track from his 2009 LP Man on The Moon: The End of Day. Clever, huh?

No word yet on exactly when the album will be seeing the light of day but according to The Hollywood Reporter his Netflix series will feature music from the forthcoming LP. .

Congrats to Cudi on all his projects. Keep up the good work, bro.

Kid Cudi Announces New Album ‘Entergalactic’, Netflix Series On Deck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

