Adrian Peterson Reportedly “Deep In Debt”

Adrian Peterson has made over a reported $100 Million Dollars over his NFL career. Now according to his lawyer, he is “deep in debt.”

Peterson is currently being sued by a Pennsylvania lender after failing to repay a large debt worth over $5 million dollars. According to The Athletic, Peterson’s debt includes:

$6.6 million to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales

$3 million to two other creditors

The running back’s lawyer, Chase Carlson said that he was “trusting the wrong people.

Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards last season. He signed a two-year deal worth up to $5 million and includes annual incentives of $1.5 million.

