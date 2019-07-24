Georgia Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby During Parking Lot Fight

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she was charged in the death of her 3-month-old son.

Footage obtained by WRAL-TV appears to show Harrison as she engages in a physical altercation with another woman on Saturday in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty Supply, a business located in Moultrie, Georgia.

According to the New York Daily News Harrison was charged with felony murder, first- and second-degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray.

Police have not yet identified what led to the altercation, but in the wildly disturbing video, a second woman named Terra Brown, can be seen hitting Harrison with a shopping bag. A series of pushing back and forth between the two results in Harrison dropping the infant. The video shows several people as they run to pick up the baby and break up the altercation as Harrison can be seen continuing to fight the unnamed woman.

Harrison reportedly took the baby to the Colquitt Regional Medical Center on Saturday, but the baby died later that day from injuries sustained during the fall.

Harrison is also on the hook for telling authorities that a family friend named Carneata Clark, 26, dropped the baby as she was holding the infant in her arms. Clark was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and obstruction of an officer after she corroborated Harrison’s narrative.

Brown did not face arrest for her involvement in the fight, the Daily News reports. However local authorities told the Daily News that additional arrests could be made as the investigation continues.

