Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday Service’ Merch

God willing, Kanye West will be pulling in a substantial amount of coins if this latest move goes through. TMZ is reporting that Yeezy is trying to trademark his hobo spiritual Sunday Service merch. The clothing which is really nothing to rave over is the official uniform of disciples of the Church of Yeezy (basically a cult).
The gossip site reports Mr.West is filed legal docs asking to have exclusive ownership of shirts, scarves, footwear, headwear, jackets, socks, loungewear and clothing tops with the “Sunday Service” branding. If he gets permission from the feds, he will have the exclusive rights to peddle the merchandise. The “Jesus Walks” crafter’s Sunday Service has become very popular with big names like Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi and of course the Kardashians.
Yeezy caught some flack recently for his Sunday Service merch when it was revealed he was selling hoodies for $165 and $225 and socks for $50 at Coachella. Social media blasted West for trying to make a buck off the clothes in the Lord’s name.
View this post on Instagram
COACHELLA 2019. Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here! Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close friends and family. He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it. I’m so proud of you babe for doing exactly whats in your heart. The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It’s so inspiring to watch. Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It’s a memory we will cherish forever. ✨ 📷 @JimJoe @LiamMacRae
Well if he is awarded the trademark, we hope Yeezy pays his tithes and offerings to lord.
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty
