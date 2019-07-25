The first guest of Training Camp for Doc is one of his favorites: DL Jonathan Allen joins the show to talk about the first day of work, why he loves Jim Tomsula so much (Not as much as Nick Saban), what his fellow Alabama DL mate Da’ron Payne is bringing to the table, why he isn’t thinking about Trent Williams as much as others and more.

Jonathan Allen Sits Down With Doc In Richmond At Redskins Training Camp [Video] was originally published on theteam980.com

