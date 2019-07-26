Bust Down: Dwyane Wade Bought Entire Staff Rolex Watches

Dwyane Wade is living his best retired life off the court. D. Wade recently thanked his team in a big and timely way for holding him down during his 15-year career.

Page Six is reporting that the Miami Heat legend treated his staff to a day of fine food and luxurious gifts. The gossip site says that the baller took his people to a private lunch at Seaspice Brasserie and Lounge in Miami on Wednesday, July 24. His crew reportedly dined on exotic seafood dishes including octopus a la plancha, grilled oysters and coconut salmon ceviche.

Aside from picking up the bill Flash also gifted the lucky 14 employees Rolex watches. Wade purchased several luxury timepieces so his people could choose from the Swiss watch manufacturer’s acclaimed portfolio. Rumor has it the gesture cost him close to $120,000.

Dwyane Wade reuniu os seus empregados num restaurante na Florida e decidiu agradecer a sua dedicação com uma prenda de luxo, oferecendo um relógio Rolex a cada um, tendo investido uma verba a rondar os 100 mil euros. pic.twitter.com/4NBaqKOfpA — Conferência de Imprensa (@conferenciapt) July 26, 2019

Earlier this month his NBA tenure was commemorated with a cover on NBA2K20.

