Mo’Nique Weeps Over Whoopi Goldberg’s Salary After Ten Years On “The View”

Tensions between Whoopi Goldberg and Mo’Nique have been high since the two went toe-to-toe on “The View” regarding Mo’Nique’s failed boycott of Netflix over contract negotiations.

Now the comedian is talking about their relationship again, this time citing Whoopi’s reportedly inappropriately low salary on “The View.”

“When I get Whoopi Goldbergo n the flip saying f*** them little ones coming behind you. You better give a damn about you. That crushed me that day in her dressing room. Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from ‘The View.’ And that hurt my feelings. You’ve been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the little one coming up? Damn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it’s gonna make for the one who ain’t here yet, because you accept that salary?” Mo told Comedian Hype.

“What if Moms Mabley didn’t worry about you? What if those ones didn’t make it better for us? So, I tried not to take it personal, but it’s personal. Because these are the women I look to. So I don’t want the little girl who’s not here yet… or a little girl down the street at the juicebar… I don’t want her to walk away and say, ‘That ain’t who I thought she was.’”

Goldberg reportedly brings in $5 million a year on “The View.”

A few months back, Mo told Vulture why her dispute with Whoopi hurt her so deeply.

“When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is.”

Continuing, “But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.”

