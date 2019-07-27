CLOSE
National
HomeNational

National Trust For Historic Preservation Awarded $1.6 Million To Preserve Historic Black Sites

"The recipients of this funding shine a light on once lived stories and Black culture, some familiar and some yet untold, that weave together the complex story of American history in the United States," said Brent Leggs, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Leave a comment

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has been dedicated to preserving Black sites throughout the country and the organization is furthering its mission to ensure that these landmarks are conserved. The nonprofit recently announced that $1.6 million in grants will go towards its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to protect 22 Black sites and organizations.

The grants—which were provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation—will financially support the organization’s African American fund which was designed to bring unsung narratives about the Black experience to the forefront by protecting and restoring places that are embedded in the fabric of African American history. The funds will go towards project planning, capacity building, and programming.

Amongst the 22 sites that were selected are the African Meeting House in Boston which is known to be the oldest Black church in America, Mississippi’s Emmett and Mamie Till Interpretive Center which was created in memoriam of the teen who was tragically murdered, Harriet Tubman’s former home in Auburn, New York, Langston Hughes’ former house in Harlem, and the Wright Building in Florida which was a grocery and general store for African Americans that featured Black vendors.

“The recipients of this funding shine a light on once lived stories and Black culture, some familiar and some yet untold, that weave together the complex story of American history in the United States,” Brent Leggs, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, said in a statement.

News about the grants comes shortly after the organization launched a campaign to preserve songstress Nina Simone’s childhood home. The campaign was backed by Issa Rae, Talib Kweli, Mahershala Ali, John Legend and other stars. Aside from its work to protect historical Black landmarks, the nonprofit has been focused on diversifying the preservation industry. In an effort to develop career pathways for the next generation of aspiring preservationists of color, the organization created a program that gives young African Americans first-hand experience with the restoration of landmarks.

SEE ALSO:

John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding Campaign To Restore Nina Simone’s Childhood Home

National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign For Black History Month

A$ap Rocky Performs At Le Zenith

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

20 photos Launch gallery

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

Continue reading Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

The A$AP Rocky saga has been a roller coaster of emotions and it looks like there is no end in sight. After the controversial rapper was detained in a Swedish prison late last month following an altercation he had with two Swedish men, he still remains behind bars. SEE ALSO: HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically Rocky maintains he was acting in self-defense during the June 30 altercation. Rocky had reportedly been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued. It did not take long for the news of Rocky's arrest to spread, so did claims that the New York rapper was living in deplorable and inhumane conditions that lead to the start of a petition calling for his release. Celebrities and fans alike showed their support for Rocky and artists like Tyga cancelled future concerts in Sweden. https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1149486049065705473 https://twitter.com/jadapsmith/status/1152357720890068992 https://twitter.com/gerardogarciacx/status/1152789725771702272 Politicians and civil rights leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton have also come to bat for the rapper calling for the State Department to intervene, but some did not believe Rocky deserved help after the controversial comments he made about activism. During a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.” Nonetheless, many have called the Swedish government racist for their treatment of Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and their seeming unwillingness to release the rapper along with their dismissal of the Swedish men that appeared to be the instigators. Check out the timeline below.

National Trust For Historic Preservation Awarded $1.6 Million To Preserve Historic Black Sites was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close