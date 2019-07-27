Two Teens Arrested For Armed Robbery Of BPD Deputy Commissioner

Baltimore Police arrested two 16-year-old boys for the armed robbery of Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife last Friday near Patterson Park in southeast Baltimore.

Kahree Fowlkes and Kamal Godwin are charged as adults with armed robbery. They are being held without bail at Central Booking.

Police say the suspects got out of a SUV, showed a handgun and demanded the victims to hand over their property.

According to Fox 45, Fowlkes and Godwin have also been charged with armed carjacking in a separate case.

