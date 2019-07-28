Nas Says Prince Curved Him Because Rapper Didn’t Own His Masters

Prince once curved Nas, but the rapper took it as a life lesson. While on Noreaga’s Drink Champ’s podcast, the Illmatic rapper detailed how the late artist passed on collaborating with him because he didn’t own his masters.

It turned out Prince showed up at Nas’ I Am… album release party and he figured it was his opportunity to make a song with the Purple One.

“I sought him because he came to my ‘I Am… .’ release party,” Nas recalled to NORE. “I said, ‘Yo, look, man, let’s do this. Let’s do this song.’ And he was like, ‘Do you own your masters?’ But he blew my sh*t because I was like, ‘I don’t. And I’m far from it, because I owe this label like four, five albums’. . . I was like, ‘Damn.’”

Prince told Nas to give him a call after he handled his business, but unfortunately, a collab didn’t manifest before his untimely passing.

Added Nas, “He kind of helped me see the future.”

True indeed.

