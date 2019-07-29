Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The Longest-Running No. 1 Song In History

Lil Nas X did it.

The Atlanta artist’s “Old Town Road” single with Billy Ray Cyrus made Billboard history on Monday as the song officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an unprecedented 17th week.

The previous record of 16 weeks was held by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day”. “Old Town Road” originated at the top of the Billboard charts back in April, shortly after Billboard removed the song from the Hot Country chart.

Since then there’s been an official video released, a remix with Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey along with a new version with RM of supergroup BTS. Earlier this month, he broke the record for the longest-running hip-hop song on the top of the chart and now, he owns the whole thing outright. By the time Labor Day rolls around, “Old Town Road” will more than likely top the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart.

Elsewhere, Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” is now at No. 5 as her breakthrough single inches closer and closer to the top three.

