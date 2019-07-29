CLOSE
Michelle Obama Let Trump Know Something About Baltimore

Michelle Obama

We know that First Lady Michelle Obama came to Baltimore a few times during her time at the White House as well as President Barack Obama and they have seen the beauty of Baltimore. The First Lady isn’t going for the tweets of Donald Trump, so she sent a tweet of her own to show how great Baltimore is. President Barack Obama even had a tweet for us to look at!!

President Barack Obama Tweet

