Megan The Stallion has had her spurs on the summer’s neck all season long and is showing no signs of letting up. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper is set to drop some new music on us, and she gave her fans tantalizing sneak peek.

The track titled “Hot Girl Summer” as it should be is on the horizon with a release date of August 2. In the clip, Meg puts the song — which sample’s the City Girls’ 2018 hit “Act Up” — to the twerk test and it seemingly passes with flying colors. The track also features Ty Dolla $ign handling hook duty.

Meg has had a pretty eventful week, she shared a photo of herself in the studio with DJ Khaled and then broke the internet when she got on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj. The Houston rapper got some advice from the “Anaconda” rapper when it comes to the being in the Hip-Hop world.

“Don’t overthink it and don’t beat yourself up. I find that when I treat it like fun and playtime I get better results.”

Whether all of these artists will be on Meg’s next album is a mystery, but it would be a safe bet to assume the captain of the boat got something up her sleeve. Keep in mind she also has her Hype Williams’ directed film Fever: Thee Movie and is moving to trademark her signature term “Hot Girl Summer.” Right now it’s Meg’s world, and we are all just living in it, and we have no problem with that at all.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan The Stallion Previews New Single “Hot Girl Summer” In Instagram Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: