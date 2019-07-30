Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him for questioning.
The man, who lives in Jacksonville, Texas, told officials he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.
See Also: BWI Is The Top Destination For Uber Riders In Baltimore
See Also: Breastfeeding Suite Installed At Baltimore’s Penn Station
See Also: How New Airport Security Rules Work
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News on WOLB 1010 AM: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:Fox Baltimore
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At BWI Airport was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com