Welcome To The Next: ‘NBA 2K’ Announces Multiyear Partnership With Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson is already making a big splash in the league, and he hasn’t even played yet. After recently securing a bag with Jordan Brand, Williamson now has a multiyear partnership with the popular video game franchise NBA 2K.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Zion will be integrated into various game initiatives, consumer events, brand creative, and social activations. He will join other NBA Elites who have represented the NBA 2K franchise over the years. Names like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2K20 cover athletes Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade putting him some great company.

Zion spoke on his excitement to join Team 2K adding:

“I’m excited to officially join Team 2K and be a part of this global phenomenon, where people around the

world can play as me. I’m ready to put my imprint on basketball culture and be a part of the team that

represents what’s next in the sport.”

Jason Argent, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations at NBA 2K added:

“Zion represents the best of the NBA’s up and coming talent, and we are excited to welcome him to Team

2K. For more than 20 years, NBA 2K has identified and worked with the best basketball talent in the world. It’s been incredible to witness what Zion can do on the court, and we’re excited to grow with him throughout his career.”

Zion Williamson took the crown from LeBron James becoming the highest-rated rookie in NBA 2K history. We are sure 2K fans are looking forward to jumping out of the building with Zion in NBA 2K20 September 6, 2019, when the game launches worldwide.

You can check out the announcement trailer featuring the NBA’s next big thing below.

