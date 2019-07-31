Executive Director of the NAACP in Detroit, Kamilia Landrum Joins Angie Ange

The Morning Hustle loves to celebrate women every day but especially on Wednesday. This Wednesday we are highlighting the Executive Director of the NAACP in Detroit, Kamilia Landrum. She is the youngest director and only the second woman director in Detroit’s NAACP history. She is born and raised in Detroit so she has a lot of pride for her hometown. She shares that this role is “viewed as the voice of the city [and] will move Detroit forward”. Listen to the full interview hear her full journey to get her to where she is now and her plans for the future…

