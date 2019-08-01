50 Cent Responds To Rick Ross’ Comments On Him Being Washed [Video]

The 50 Cent and Rick Ross beef has caught a new wave. Rozay’s recent commentary has drawn a response from Hip-Hop’s troll master.

As spotted on Complex Ross paid a visit earlier this week to Big Boy’s Neighborhood morning radio show. When asked about his prior problems with Fif the “Big Tyme” rapper revealed he has moved on and would even work with him if Curtis was in his bag. “Honestly, I’m a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it. But not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more,” he theorized. “We was riding through L.A. smoking to ‘Hate It or Love It’ yesterday. That sh*t was dope. We was saluting Cool & Dre, that’s Miami who did the production. Game, 50 Cent… That was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course.”

During a press run for Power 50 was asked about the Miami MC’s feedback. “I never made music with him. I don’t have interest in making music with him.” He continued, “A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they’re one-trick ponies, so they’re going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it’s not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it’s not a lot going on there.”

You can view his response below.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com

