Christian Paul Is Bringing Soul Music To The New Generation [VIDEO]

No, we aren’t talking about the Australian watch company, Christian Paul. We are talking about 19-year-old singer/songwriter, Christian Paul.

Alabama native, Christian Paul is an emerging artist who is brining a sound beyond his years to the new generation. At an early age he was exposed to musical greats like Maxwell, Prince and D’Angelo who all helped shaped his music background. Although he is only 19, Paul has a wealth of musical talent that will blow you away.

Before hitting our Taco Fest stage, Paul stopped by the studio to talk music, his musical influences, and who he would love to work with in the music industry.

Christian Paul then took the stage solo and performed an acoustic version of his song, Strong.

Hear more from Christian Paul at Taco Fest going down Saturday August 3rd at The Indiana State Fair.

