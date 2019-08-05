LOL: ‘Drop It Low For Jesus’ Sketch Is Bringing In The Views For This Comedy Show

This definitely seems to be the year for Black sketch comedy shows. Along with A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO and the the upcoming Netflix show Astronomy Club, comedic talent Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle are also leading the charge with their IFC show Sherman’s Showcase.

The show mocks music variety shows like Soul Train and is hosted by the fictional Sherman McDaniel (played by Salahuddin). Along with the usual sketch comedy, Sherman presents various musical segments that also act as a parody to pop culture and music culture.

One such example has gone viral not too long after the show premiered on July 31.

Entitled “Drop It Low For Jesus,” the clip has four fictional gospel singers named RWKSY dropping their *ahem* robes to dedicate a song to Jesus. Only thing is, the song has a raunchy contemporary feel supposedly inspired by their pastor (funny yet cringe-y, I know). Thus “Drop It Low For Jesus” was born.

Check it out below and don’t be mad if you find yourself singing along.

The hilarious bit has gained a lot of traction over the week, to the point where folks are even bopping it at actual functions. Wherever filmmaker James Bland was partying, it was lit…

They payed drop it low for Jesus at the function and my whole weekend was made. Good night. pic.twitter.com/XKL709xBH0 — James Bland (@jrbland) August 5, 2019

The congregation agrees that it’s a bop.

“I be in the number when the trumpet starts to blow , but tonight I gotta drop it low. Drop it lowwwww for Jesus” pic.twitter.com/GNPhNuBn05 — BrownSkinPapi (@LimmitedEdition) August 2, 2019

Even comedian Karlton Humes dutty wined for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ…

For more teasers of Sherman’s Showcase, hit the flip for some hilarious clips!

