Working Women Wednesday Spotlight: Toni Morrison

Angie Ange gives a special dedication to the late, great Toni Morrison who unfortunately passed away Monday night. Angie shared that she grew up reading Morrison’s books and those messages have lived with her throughout her life. It’s also been great to see all of the quotes, speeches, and soundbites Toni Morrison has said throughout her career, circulating the internet. Angie loved the fact that her career didn’t officially start until she was 39 so that can give hope to others who may think it’s too late to go after your dreams. Morrison shared that “what was driving me to write was the silence”. She also was always encouraging others to do it too, “If there’s a book you want to read but hasn’t been written yet. You must write it!”

