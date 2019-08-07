Artifacts Member DJ Kaos Passes Away

Sad news for official Hip-Hop heads. DJ Kaos, born Shawn Perry, of New Jersey rap group the Artifacts has passed away.
El Da Sensei confirmed the news as he mourned his friend’s passing on Facebook on Monday (August 5).
“With a very heavy heart I’m so sorry to say me and Tame have lost our DJ/Brother/friend Shawn Djkaos Perry today! I’m truly sad right now and I never thought I’d be posting anything like this about my brother Kaos,” wrote the Newark native. “Never. I don’t want to talk on here too much but I’ll be posting news about his wake and funeral as soon as I know. I’ll also be posting a gofundme page for him in the next few days. He is now in the upper room with my brother Peter P Original together again making an exclusive Art Of Diggin CD for me until I get there. We Love You Virshawn. Artifacts 4 Ever!”
This is one of the best ways I'll remember you and will never forget how talented and skilled you were and what you brought to the Artifacts crew. We put Kaos on after seeing him cut at Military Park in Nwk. He was on stage with his group (Champ) he was juggling Gangstarr Manifest and me and Tame heard that shit and went immediately to the stage. He was killin it. I went to them asked all their names but of course I asked K for his number. I called him a few times afterwards then went to his crib in Hillside that's where I got to know him and learn to be a better DJ which he taught me too. I remember calling him to ask what he was doing cause we needed a permanent DJ. We was in Texas like yooooo what you doing K….him..nothing. Nothing like what K? Who you spinnjng for. Uuuuuh no one. We locked him in instantly. Kaos had to actually audition for Artifacts through Grandmaster Roc Raida too,..yup. 1996 me Tame Raida and @mistasinista sat in a van with us playing the That's Them album. Raida said let me hear what you got…you can see K was nervous. Lol. Every song tho Raida nodding like ok okklkkk!!! I already knew he would approve. And he did….he told Kaos you good bro and El i feel comfortable with him working with y'all after me. That shit made Kaos night. He was like my third brother and me his big bro. I love you my dude i will never forget all the fun and laughs! Rest Easy now… I don't want y'all to be sad out there. Kaos is in a better place and no pain. let us celebrate his life and give him a good send off. I'd you own an Art of Digging CD please play it loud and with pride today cuz that's what Kaos put into making those CDs with @maleet1981 and @p_original AOF CREW 4 LIFE
Consisting of El and Tame One, Kaos took a more prominent role in the Artifacts with the release of the group’s sophomore album That’s Them in 1997, taking over for the late, great DJ Roc Raida. After a break and long hiatus, the group formally reunited in 2013.
Our condolences to DJ Kaos’ friend and family.
