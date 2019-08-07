Griselda Records Inks Management Deal With Roc Nation

Over the past five years, Griselda Records has emerged as one of the strongest Hip-Hop collectives on wax, becoming known for high-quality releases and unflinching bars. Via Instagram, the world was informed of another bag collected by GXFR with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation signing the crew to a management deal.

Based on the optics and the Instagram post shared by Griselda’s Westside Gunn, most outlets are reporting that WGS and Benny The Butcher are the ones who inked the deal although it’s safe to assume Conway The Machine, who just released a single, “BANG,” with Shady Records boss Eminem on the help out. Via WGS’s post, the connection between Hov and Griselda is yet another brick added to an already strong foundation.

From IG:

The New King Of NY!!!! We just some BUFFALO KIDS that had a dream I wanna introduce y’all to the new @rocnation I told y’all GOD IS THE GREATEST #GXFR #FLYGOD #theBUTCHER #HISTORY #LEGEND #BUFFALOKIDS #CULTURE #ART #ROCNATION @griseldarecords and @whoisconway @daringer_ is OTW OH YEA WATCH WATS ABOUT TO HAPPEN

It appears that the long-awaited Shady Records full-length debut from the crew, W.W.C.D. is coming soon. Already, Griselda has had an epic year of releases with WGS’s FLYGOD Is An Awesome GOD, Benny The Bucher’s Plugs I Met EP, and Conway’s third installment of his Everbody Is F.O.O.D. series.

Benny and Conway also posted to their Instagram pages, solidifying the link. Congrats to the whole Griselda squad. BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM!

