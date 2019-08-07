Ari Lennox “BMO” [New Video]

Ari Lennox turns up in her new video for BMO. The song is her hit single from her released LP, Shea Butter Baby, and was inspired by visuals from Missy Elliott and Total. The singer’s clip and track pays homage to two artists. “This one of my favorite music videos ever,” she tweeted. Elliott responded, tweeting back, “You know I rock out to ya music! You be snapping,” and also added, “Keep doing ya thang no matter what! You shinning.” Lennox’s BMO video has a very colorful clothing aesthetic, moves and vibrant backdrops like in Missy Elliott’s The Rain (Supa Dupa) Fly video, while the bubble bath and living room shots are reminiscent of Total’s Trippin visual. Lennox’s debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, was released in May.

