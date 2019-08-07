Beyoncé Vogue Portrait Will Displayed At Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Beyoncé’s history-making portrait from American Vogue will soon display in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The image is one of many taken by then-23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell for Vogue’s September 2018 issue.

Before Tyler, Vogue never hired a black photographer to shoot any cover in its 126-year history. The 23 year-old photographer went on twitter, and told everyone on twitter whats going to happen to the photo.

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

