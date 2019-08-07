Antonio Brown’s Foot Injury Reportedly Caused By Frostbite From Cryotherapy

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is currently sidelined for his first training camp with the Raiders with a foot injury. ESPN is reporting that it was caused by “extreme frostbite,” a source close to the team revealed to the sports network.

Brown apparently suffered the injury while using a cryotherapy machine. It happened during a trip to France to undergo cryotherapy. Per the insider, Brown did not wear the proper footwear when he stepped inside the machine. His feet were badly burnt and left severely frostbitten. NFL Network’s Ian Rapport confirmed during an appearance of Inside Training Camp Live confirmed the Raiders are working through the issue with Brown.

“From what I was told, Antonio Brown is still day-to-day. As far as the backstory—what led to this—what I was told, talking to a couple Raiders people, basically the story that they are saying is that Antonio Brown used a cryogenic chamber without proper footwear and that is why his feet ended up the way they did.”

Brown took to his Instagram account to share an image of his frostbitten feet.

The Raiders reported that Brown would miss training camp back in July when the organization placed him on the non-football injury list. It was later revealed by the team that AB would be seeing a foot specialist to treat a foot injury. Despite how serious it looks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that his injury is not long term. Brown is expected to be back on the football field soon.

So Raiders you can breathe a sigh of relief. If you want to see him in any type of football-related activities, you will have to tune in to HBO’s Hard Knocks.

