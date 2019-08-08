Young Dolph & Key Glock “Dum & Dummer,” Bloody Jay ft. Boosie Badazz “Thug My Way” & More | Daily Visuals

Congratulations are in order for Young Dolph and Key Glock as their collaborative project Dum & Dummer just broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, landing at number 8.

Looking to keep that energy going to the new rap duo come through with a clip for the title cut but if you thought they’d be re-enacting scenes from the classic Jim Carry and Jeff Bridges film, think again. Draped in ice and surrounded by bikini clad women, Dolph and Glock seem to be living the life that most rappers dream of.

Keeping the vibe in the south, Boosie Badazz turns up at Bloody Jay’s pool party in their visual to “Thug My Way” where the two men and their crews enjoy the company of many women looking to escape the hot summer weather in the least clothes possible.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from King Kyle Lee featuring Paul Wall and Liveola, Sauce Walka, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “DUMB & DUMBER”

BLOODY JAY FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “THUG MY WAY”

KING KYLE LEE FT. PAUL WALL & LIVEOLA – “1K”

SAUCE WALKA – “NEW SAUCE CITY”

SWELL FT. FLIP DINERO – “BETTER DAYS”

TBREEZY FT. TRENDY – “WHATEVER WE LIKE”

MELXDIE & MAVADO – “GIRLS ARE BETTER”

