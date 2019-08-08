Ray J is getting PAID to convince people to invest in marijuana startups.

Ray J inked a lucrative deal with MarijuanaStock.org —which could rake in $1 million per year — to make infomercials, advertise, and be the chief strategic media officer for the brand. His duties will include, but not be limited to, encouraging people to invest in weed startups, and explaining the potential of the return on investments that the expanding marijuana industry could have.

According to TMZ, the company sought out Ray J specifically because of his ties to the legal marijuana business, and of course, because of his close proximity to a lot of rich people who may indulge in marijuana.

Sources also say Ray J has been given complete and full control of creativity for his new position.

Back in June, it was reported that Ray J made an investment of $5 million into a weed business of his own. Ray J’s business is called William Ray LA, and he is reportedly hiring some of the best-known weed experts in the business to head his venture.

Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, says the company is going to focus on non-traditional advertising strategies to expand and capitalize on the growing market.

Ray J Signs Million Dollar Deal to Get Other Celebs To Invest In Weed was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: