This Week In Silly Ass News…

Woman breaks into a house to try on clothes and drink wine! Pizza Prank Call Orders! Male Basketball Player Fails Drug Test Because He’s Pregnant! These are some of the headlines this week that make you say WHHHHAAATTTT?! This is Silly Ass News…

Read More About there stories below.

Frayser woman finds intruder in home wearing her clothes, cooking food, drinking her wine

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/basketball-star-dj-cooper-banned-after-drug-test-reveals-hes-pregnant_n_5d4979a0e4b01ae816c89f3c

Also On 93.9 WKYS: