Weeks after announcing his forthcoming album, Rick Ross’s “sequel” to his street classic debut is finally here.

Port of Miami 2 has at last hit the streets and comes equipped with all the trap slang and Carol City Cartel talk you’ve come to expect from The Bawse. Checking in at 15 cuts deep, the album features some of the game’s biggest names and known ex-hustlers including Drake, Wale the G.O.A.T, Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P), Meek Mill, and Jeezy amongst others. Featuring production from heavy hitters such as Just Blaze, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and Swizz Beatz, Ross’ 10th studio LP is bound to keep heads bopping and shoulders moving for the rest of the summer if not the remainder of the year.

Check out reactions to Port of Miami 2 right here.

Rick Ross Drops Star Studded ‘Port of Miami 2’ [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

