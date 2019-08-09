Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is on life support after he was shot multiple times in an incident in northeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Carrington, 43, suffering from gunshot wounds.
See Also: Baltimore Police to Participate in National Night Out
See Also: Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover Street
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:Fox Baltimore
Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington On Life Support After Being Shot In NE Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com