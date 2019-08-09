Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is on life support after he was shot multiple times in an incident in northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Carrington, 43, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington On Life Support After Being Shot In NE Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com