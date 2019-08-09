EXCLUSIVE: Designer Behind Cynthia Bailey’s Engagement Gown Is Bringing Resort Wear Glam To Women Of All Sizes

When I interviewed Cynthia Bailey at the Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment event in April, I asked her about her boyfriend Mike Hill and she blushed a little before gushing how they were just with each other the day before in LA. Her face lit up, this was undoubtedly a woman in love. A Real Housewives of Atlanta fan from Season One, I knew that Bailey was not the type to rush into marriage (or even really desire it); nevertheless, Mike Hill was undoubtedly about to change her mind. On stage I asked if she would ever marry Hill and she blushed and replied yes to the entire crowd oohing and ahhing.

Fast forward to the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar and what was more exciting than her new business venture was that she also gained a fiancé. Mike Hill proposed to the 52-year-old at the launch and she said yes. The model looked absolutely gorgeous on her romantic day, wearing a shirt dress by Sai Sankoh. We caught up with the West African designer who gave us all the exclusive details on the look.

Sankoh gushed, “Cynthia is easily one of my favorite housewives, she always seems so sweet, plus she is beautiful and tall and I just had a feeling my pieces would work well for her. It’s such a fun piece and I loved the sleeves, my dresses are petty long and flowy and it takes a confident woman to pull it off. She looked incredible.” Naturally, I went on the website to try and score this dress, only to discover it’s sold out and no longer on site. Beauties, never fear, Sankoh shared that it will be re-stocked in September.

From parousing the website, you see beautiful African-inspired pieces and Sankoh revealed, “All my prints are custom made and most of my pieces are made in India.” When you go on the website, each piece has a description of the type of woman that’s waring it. The above is called the Maldives Goddess Kaftan ($295.00, saisankoh.com) and describes the woman buying the piece as “a traveler who spends six months out of the year visiting foreign destinations.” Sankoh stated, “I wanted to relate to every woman: the boss lady, the full time mother that needs a vacation, the single lady that wants to have a memorable night out in Miami. When my customers read the stories they always send me feedback, like, ‘Hey, I’m a doctor and I have been so busy and I needed this vacation, and this is totally about me.” It’s the beautiful detailing in the pieces and touches like this that make this brand special.

Inclusivity within the brand doesn’t just stop at what type of woman you are; Sankoh makes sure that women of all sizes can shop as well, going up to a 3XL in certain styles. Sankoh explained, “I am naturally a curvy woman, meaning I have a butt, and I love to accentuate it. All that is required to wear my pieces is confidence, and I saw a big demand for curvy women wanting glamorous travel wear, and I needed to fulfill that.” The kaftans are truly one size fit all and look great on an array of body shapes and sizes.

I’m so here for glamour resort wear and diverting from the typical looks that everyone else is shopping. Custom prints mean that you will have unique looks. While Cynthia’s dress is currently sold out, here are five of my favorite pieces from the site to shop. Let me know which ones are your favorite!

EXCLUSIVE: Designer Behind Cynthia Bailey’s Engagement Gown Is Bringing Resort Wear Glam To Women Of All Sizes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

