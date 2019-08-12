The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: It’s a HOT Girl Summer But Does Thee Stallion Need To Pick A Side?

Lore’l gives us The Lo’ Down on the Entertainment news that happened over the weekend. Blueface reveals his Body Count, Simone Biles makes history and Hot Girl Summer Video Shoot was lit! Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion brought out LaLa, Ari Lennox, Rico Nasty, Summer Walker, That Girl Jay Girl, Dreezy and more for their new single “Hot Girl Summer” but some people are saying that Megan has to choose sides. Is she team Nicki or team Cardi?
‼️‼️‼️ ATTENTION‼️‼️‼️ BREAKING‼️‼️‼️ The STALLION will be on #QueenRADIO THIS COMING MONDAY‼️‼️‼️ WE ARE STARTING PROMPTLY @ 12NOON PST‼️‼️‼️ I have other surprises, but of course I’m not gonna tell y’all☺️ but it’s gon be a LEGENDARY MOTHAFKN SHOW‼️‼️‼️‼️🤣 Stop drooling fellas‼️‼️‼️🤤 dang look @ my babies @lala & @theestallion lookin like Barbies 😍😛👅 #HotGirlSummer OUT NOW 🐎🦄😘 #PrettyGang make noise!