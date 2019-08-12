The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: It’s a HOT Girl Summer But Does Thee Stallion Need To Pick A Side?

The Morning Hustle
| 08.12.19
Dismiss
KYS Women's Appreciation Concert

Source: Abrielle Williams / AbbyThaHomie

Lore’l gives us The Lo’ Down on the Entertainment news that happened over the weekend. Blueface reveals his Body Count, Simone Biles makes history and Hot Girl Summer Video Shoot was lit! Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion brought out LaLa, Ari Lennox, Rico Nasty, Summer Walker, That Girl Jay Girl, Dreezy and more for their new single “Hot Girl Summer” but some people are saying that Megan has to choose sides. Is she team Nicki or team Cardi?

 

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot Girl Shit 🐎🦄

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close