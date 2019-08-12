Dak Prescott Reportedly Turns Down Cowboys Contract Offer Worth $30 Million Per Year

According to Matt Lombardi of The Athletic, Dak Prescott has turned down a deal that would pay him about $30 million per year from the Dallas Cowboys. The length of the contract was not disclosed.

Yup, you read that right.

If Dak Prescott has turned down an offer in the 30 million per year range, which is what I am hearing, then he is nuts. Not a top-five quarterback — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 11, 2019

If Dak was to accept a contract making about $30 million a year, that would place him right outside of the five in terms of average annual value (AAV) for quarterbacks.

The problem is likely not AAV for Prescott. He is someone who was a 4th round pick and has provided tremendous value to the Cowboys on a four year $2.7 million contract — an average of $668,000 per year thus far. Because of that, Dak has already gone on record saying he is not providing any discounts for the Cowboys.

It’s not clear what exactly Dak is looking for in a contract, but if the Cowboys plan to lock him in to a long term deal, it may be safe to assume they are going to have to pony up AT LEAST $70 million in guarantees. Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, and Matt Ryan are the only quarterbacks who signed a contract with $100 million guaranteed. Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback in the NFL to have his entire contract guaranteed.

Dak isn’t the only Cowboys player that is up for an extension. Receiver Amari Cooper is up for a new deal at the end of the season, and the Cowboys traded a first round pick for the receiver half way through last year.

Of course, the other player up for an extension is Ezekiel Elliott. Elliot is currently holding out of Cowboys camp and is even threatening to miss the entire season unless the Cowboys lock him into a long term contract.

The Cowboys are considered Super Bowl favorites by some. A large part of that is because of Prescott, Elliot, and Cooper. The Cowboys have said they are not in the business of setting the market for any of these players. That may not be necessary for Cooper and Prescott, because they aren’t considered top five players at their position. However, Ezekiel Elliot is a totally different story.

If the Cowboys want to win their first Super Bowl since 1995, then Jerry is going to have to open that pocket book and pay the guys.

Dak Prescott Reportedly Turns Down Cowboys Contract Offer Worth $30 Million Per Year was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: