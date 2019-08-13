Angie’s HOT Topic: Nike’s Affordable Kids Shoes Subscription

Summer is coming to an end so that means it’s time for the children to get back to school. Schedules need to be rearranged, pencils need to be sharpened and first-day of school outfits need to be laid out! Angie reported earlier that a Georgia School had strict rules on hairstyles they are allowing students to have and it caused a lot of backlash. Thankfully Nike is doing something to help kids and parents who are all about making sure the fit is complete from head to toe.

The Nike Adventure Club is the first subscription service by Nike and it’s pretty affordable! Angie breaks down the rules and prices in her report.

This will be the first of many other subscribtion services by Nike so make sure you look out for what’s coming up next! https://news.nike.com/news/nike-adventure-club

