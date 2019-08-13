The Greater Baltimore Urban League said it will not allow the city’s police department to use their building to monitor crime in a west Baltimore neighborhood. Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello called Greater Baltimore Urban League president Tiffany Majors last week to ask a favor on behalf of the Baltimore Police: Could detectives use the nonprofit’s West Side headquarters to conduct covert surveillance of suspected drug dealing in an adjacent apartment complex?

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To Use Their Building To Monitor Crime was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com