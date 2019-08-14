The Furlough Cheesecake Sisters Turning A Negative Into Smiles!

Angie Ange had a chance to sit down with the women behind The Furlough Cheesecake phenomenon! Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright were put in a tough situation, like many Americans especially in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area, during the longest government shutdown at the end of 2018 into January of 2019. They shared their story of how the idea of “The Furlough Cheesecake” began and where they are going from here.

They are super grateful to Ellen for droppin’ $20,000 on one cheesecake. That purchased has changed everything for them! The orders haven’t stopped coming in and the sisters are extremely thankful for all of the support!

Place Your Order Here: https://thefurloughcheesecake.com/

