The North Face Is Retooling Global Retail Strategy With The Launch of Its New SoHo Location

The North Face SoHo Launch

Source: The North Face, Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

American outdoor recreation company, The North Face is switching things up when it comes to its global retail strategy. With the opening of its SoHo retail location last week (August 9), the company is now “transforming” existing stores into “basecamps for exploration” the company revealed in a press release.  In doing so, the iconic brand hopes to build a stronger connection with its loyal customers. The brand is evolving its “retail space environment into a space that feels more like the brand and less like a store.”

With its new stores, The North Face wanted to design a retail location that embodies its products. In doing so, the company wants its stores to have the same long-lasting quality and sustainability that customers have come to love and expect from the brand. The stores also include “museum-like archive” of expeditions that The North Face athletes partook on as well as “significant icon products.” When customers walk in the store, they will be welcomed by a “signature Half Dome” scent that will take shoppers to the outdoors.

The North Face SoHo Launch

Source: The North Face, Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

 

Per The North Face:

The North Face set out to design a store as premium, long-lasting and sustainably built as the products it creates. The same level of detail and care the brand’s designers use on every zipper pull and bonded seam was appliedalongwithThe North Facecommitment to sustainability leading these efforts. The SoHo location and all new stores moving forward will feature FSC certified reclaimed wood, steel, granite, and low VOC paints. Theenvironmentsarepurposefully designed for longevity and to avoid the need for wasteful refurbishing throughout the years.

This past weekend, Cassius was invited to a grand opening event on Saturday (August 10) to get a first-hand look at the new 8,000 square foot location. Invited guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites while perusing through the store and shopping utilizing $25 gift cards.

The North Face SoHo Launch

Source: The North Face, Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

On display were limited edition, custom basecamp duffel bags created in partnership with notable New York City artists Adam Lucas and Eric Haze plus The North Face athlete Renan Ozturk.

The North Face SoHo Launch

Source: The North Face, Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

Attendees were also encouraged to get any of the t-shirts or fleeces fitted with custom patches supplied by The North Face to give their purchases an exclusive feel.

The North Face SoHo Launch

Source: Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

The SoHo store will be followed by the opening of other locations opening globally, including Seattle and Cherry Hill, NJ, in the coming weeks according to the press release. There will also be retail stores opening in Europe later this fall. The company has a set a goal to “refresh”  a majority of its stores to “basecamps” by the end of 2024.

The North Face SoHo Launch

The North Face SoHo Launch

The North Face SoHo Launch

The North Face SoHo Launch

Photo: Jessica Nash Photography / The North Face

