NYPD Closes Investigation On Cop Who Said 50 Cent Should Be Shot On Sight

A cop who made an off color joke about 50 Cent is off the hook. A formal exploration has concluded there was no intent behind the dry threat.

The New York Daily News is reporting that a Brooklyn deputy is not going to face any disciplinary action for something he said in front of his squad. Earlier this year Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of the 72nd Precinct was allegedly talking slick about the rapper saying Fif should be shot on sight. While he positioned it as a joke some of the crew present at the meeting felt a ways about the jab and reported it.

“The inspector just said at roll call if u see Kurtis Jackson (aka 50cent) shoot on site … I’m like wtf,” the officer wrote on June 8, 2018, according to a copy of the text obtained by The Daily News. It eventually made its way to 50 who made it clear he was taking the remark seriously.

This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️ This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.

I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5HWk2tqYFo — 50cent (@50cent) February 17, 2019

The tofu beef apparently started when the “I Get Money” rapper accused him of shaking down Club Lust which is now closed. Gonzales then filed a aggravated harassment complaint against Curtis shortly after. But all the back and forth between the two was deemed as officially frivolous by the NYPD. The Internal Affairs Bureau has now confirmed that the case is now in the books. “This allegation was unsubstantiated and closed” an unnamed spokesperson said in a statement.

As expected 50 took to social media to discuss the issue saying “I knew they were not going to do anything about this,so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York.”

I knew they were not going to do anything about this,so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for what ever. You know the vibes. #TheKing🍾 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/lBolamFcTV — 50cent (@50cent) August 11, 2019

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com

NYPD Closes Investigation On Cop Who Said 50 Cent Should Be Shot On Sight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: