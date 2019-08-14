A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rocky was found guilty of assault for his role in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday. Rocky will receive a suspended sentence so he will spend no time in jail. He will pay a fine for the incident. A$AP was arrested in Stockholm in July after he and his bodyguards attacked a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari.

Also Read: A$AP No Thanks: Donald Trump Tweets #FreeRocky, A$AP Rocky May Never Get Out Now

The Harlem rapper claimed self-defense. Rocky was facing two years in jail for the incident.

SOURCE: NBC NEWS

A$AP Rocky Performs At First Show Since Sweden Arrest [Video]

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Lobbied Racist Donald Trump To Help A$AP Rocky